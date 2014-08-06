Mortal Kombat X trailer is a primer on the dangers of electricity

Mortal Kombat X—not ten, X —features a guy literally (not literally) made of electricity, so it makes sense that he can channel it in a variety of interesting, albeit killy ways. In contrast to the relatively mechanically stripped-back Mortal Kombat Knine, X will offer several different variations of each of its famously gore-hungry characters. God of thunder and all-round Debbie Downer Raiden is being showcased today. Prepare for shocking violence.

As far as I'm aware, this is the first time Mortal Kombat has attempted something like this, even if other fighting games have introduced this kind of tactical choice before now. I like the thought of a teleporty Raiden (he's kind of famous for it); I'm taken with the idea of leaving electric traps around the battlefield; I'm also rather keen on punching my opponents with my shocking fists. Basically: deciding things is hard. Regardless of which Raiden you pick, he'll able to inflict a bunch of unsettling fatalities like popping a pair of eyeballs out of their sockets. Here are a few more , if you're not feeling grossed-out enough already.