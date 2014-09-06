Mortal Kombat X releasing in April

NetherRealm's incredi-gory Mortal Kombat X is all about (slight) environmental interaction, picking different character 'variants' , and, yes, ripping your opponent's spine out or punching a hole through their chest or, I don't know, plucking out their eyeballs or something. It's all a bit brutal for me, but I appreciate the fast-paced combat, the lovely backgrounds, and their integration with the side-on scraps, as shown off in a recent PAX stream . If MK10 seems like your kind of fighting game, you'll be pleased to hear that it's not too far out from release, as a date of April 14th has just been announced.

Miserably, to play as Goro the four-armed dude—one of Mortal Kombat's more memorable characters and bosses— you'll need to pre-order the game. It's likely he'll turn up as regular DLC later, but it's still a rubbish situation for long-time fans of the character, who has featured in several games in the series before now, often in playable form, and always without buyers having to fork out additional cash.

Other returning characters include Raiden, Scorpion, Sub-Zero and Kano, all of which seem to be included in the main release.