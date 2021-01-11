More Final Fantasy titles are arriving on Xbox Game Pass in 2021

Back at X019, Microsoft announced that they would be adding ten Final Fantasy games to its Xbox Game Pass in 2020. Well, fast-forward to 2021 and we're still yet to see six of the promised games.

Now, a Microsoft spokesperson has told TrueAchievements that they still plan on releasing the missing Final Fantasy games to Game Pass some time in 2021. "As we announced at X019, we are excited to bring the Final Fantasy franchise to gamers with Xbox Game Pass.

We have done so throughout 2020 and will continue to do so in 2021 and beyond. We look forward to announcing specific launch dates for more Final Fantasy titles in the future."

Xbox Games Pass currently houses Final Fantasy XV, Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, and Final Fantasy IX. 2021 "and beyond" should therefore bring the release of Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered, Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII.

PC gamers are also still waiting on the addition of EA's subscription service, EA Play, to Game Pass. The service was added in for console players back in December, but it was announced PC Game Pass holders would have to have "a little more patience."