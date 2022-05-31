Monument Valley is finally coming to PC

Both the 2014 original and 2017 are on their way to Steam.

Monument Valley is a simple, visually striking, and vaguely sad tale about a princess on a quest for forgiveness. It was released in 2014 for iOS and Android devices, and it was wonderful—one of my favorite mobile games of all time. Eight long years later, it, and the 2017 sequel, are finally coming to PC in the updated Panoramic Edition (opens in new tab), with a new PC-specific control scheme and updated graphics supporting ultrawide displays.

It's a deceptively simple game: Guide the princess across bizarre, beautiful structures by manipulating their structures to change angles, open doors, and unlock hidden paths. The puzzles can be tricky at times but the real goal is to experience a journey across a magical landscape filled with secrets and wonder, and so for the most part they aren't going to have you pulling your hair out in frustration.

"Through making this new edition of Monument Valley, we really wanted to hold onto that immersive, meditative experience that you experience on a touch screen or a mobile phone," said Jame Campbell, commercial manager at developer Ustwo Games. "We very much recreate that in this new expanded world, and you're almost stepping more into the world of Monument Valley, seeing more of this beautiful architecture and geometry, and the impossibility that makes the puzzles so unique."

Both the original Monument Valley (opens in new tab) and the sequel, Monument Valley 2 (opens in new tab)—a new story about a different character, released in 2017—are being updated for release on PC, and will include all original content and DLC released for both games. They're set to come out on July 12 on Steam, and will be available individually or in a discounted bundle.

