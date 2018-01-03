ModDB names Brutal Doom Mod of the Year 2017, Skyblivion as Best Upcoming Mod

Voting for ModDB's player-chosen Mod of the Year 2017 wrapped up last month , and a winner was decided last week. Unfortunately, I was too busy filling up on mince pies, leftover turkey and Jack Daniels at the time, so here I am today telling you Brutal Doom is the site's latest champion.

Skyblivion from Skyblivion Team also won Best Upcoming Mod—beating both Tiberian Sun Rising and Fallout 4: New Vegas in the process—while ModDB's sister site, IndieDB, named military MMORPG Foxhole as its Indie of the Year.

"Brutal Doom has polled strongly in previous awards, but has never won," says ModDB of its winner. "Tirelessly releasing major updates year after year that takes Doom into a whole new level, we couldn't be happier to crown Brutal Doom the 2017 champion. It makes the game much more violent than before.

"There's much more blood, plus it adds unique gibs, death animations, dismemberments, headshots, executions, fire and explosion particles, flares, shadows over all objects, and much more. Everything in Brutal Doom is extremely intense. Everything sounds louder, looks bigger, moves faster, and hits harder."