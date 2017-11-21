Mod adds Dwemer-forged BB-8 Star Wars droid to Skyrim

Having a faithful robot pal following me everywhere, beeping and booping and being helpful and cute, has been a dream of mine since the first Star Wars film. I'm still waiting for reality to catch up and provide me with my own R2D2, but in the meantime, at least there's a Skyrim mod that gives me a Dwemer-forged droid companion inspired by BB-8.

Snippy, as the droid follower is called, won't engage in combat, but it does have a number of useful features, including the ability to pick locks. It even comes with a remote control so you can drive it around manually. Here's the full feature list:

Snippy has 128 unique voice reactions

Snippy has the unique follower system

Snippy has the manual control mod

Snippy will never get lost

Snippy is a flashlight

Snippy is a lockpick

Snippy is a scanner

Snippy is cute

You'll need all the Skyrim DLC to get Snippy working. Once installed, Snippy's remote control will appear in your inventory. Watch an entertaining little trailer for Snippy below, and find the mod right here on Nexus Mods.