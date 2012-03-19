Mists of Pandaria footage shows new zones, instances

[VAMS id="2RqCGQ4Y0l5v7"]

The biggest surprise of my time with Mists of Pandaria was how nice it looked. World of Warcraft's art style has always done a great deal to mask the game's age, but exploring a new continent and a new culture has really given Blizzard an opportunity to stretch their creative legs. Pandaria's most impressive areas merge WoW's traditional cartoon style with Asian art and design, and the result is something that retains Warcraft's look but adds an additional level of colour and hand-painted detail.

Each of these four videos showcases different areas from the expansion, including the new 1-10 starting area, the revamped Scarlet Monastery and Scholomance dungeons, and swathes of Pandaria itself...

The Jade Forest

[VAMS id="d2346Jdyv2Ic6"]

Valley of the Four Winds

[VAMS id="hi9y3VNGhp4Ha"]

Scholomance and Scarlet Monastery

[VAMS id="78pZbT9y1oFE9"]