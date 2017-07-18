Might & Magic: Showdown will be shuttered at the end of the month

Tom said in his January preview of Might & Magic: Showdown, just ahead of its Early Access release, that painting the game's digital miniatures was great, but the actual PvP gameplay was among the "dullest" he'd seen in a long time. Several months later, it appears that Ubisoft is unable to figure out how to make it better, as Showdown is being shuttered at the end of the month.

"We wish to convey our sincerest gratitude to you, our dedicated players, who have helped us navigate the management of an Early Access campaign—because of you, we have learned a great deal about how best to serve you and we hope to carry these learnings forward into future Ubisoft projects," Ubi wrote in a closure message posted last week.

"We also owe a very special debt of gratitude to our Might & Magic fans who accepted this new take on the universe. It has been our pleasure and honor to deal with one of gaming’s longest lived communities."

Might & Magic: Showdown is no longer available for purchase, and the servers will be shut down on July 31, after which it will no longer be playable. Until that same date, Ubisoft will also issue full refunds "to players who feel they are owed them."