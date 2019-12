[bcvideo id="1112973597001"]

This CGI trailer for Might and Magic Heroes 6, the full version of the teaser we brought you earlier, is really rather swish. The gravelly voiced protagonist explains that his father was murdered by his sister, which for some reason let loose a tide of green glowing undead things lead by a scary looking spider lady. Fortunately our hero is awesome at swords, so he cuts them into little skeleton bits.

Might and Magic Heroes 6 will be released on October 13th.