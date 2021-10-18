Microsoft teases a big Fable reveal, swiftly un-teases it

Contrary to, err, its own words, Xbox Game Studios Publishing's own Twitter account has announced there's no big Fable news planned for today. Sorry.

It's been over a year since Microsoft announced that Fable was coming back, and while we've had some slim tidbits in the meantime, we're still waiting on any kind of meaningful update. Yesterday, the publisher's social accounts was abuzz with teasers that indicated we'd be getting fresh news on Microsoft's lapsed RPG with a fond reference to chickens (Thanks, RPS).

"We're excited to kick off something special tomorrow!" the Xbox Game Studios account wrote in now-deleted tweets. "(Just give us one more day to prepare the chickens.)🐔"

In case there was any doubt, a follow-up tweet read: "We'd call it our Fable Anniversary, but that name was already taken."

Sadly, it was not to be. With heroes, villains and chicken chasers all waiting patiently for a reveal, the Xbox Games Studio today revealed it had made a big whoopsie, and had no current or future plans for news regarding the fantasy RPG.

Sorry for any confusion! We don't have any big game news tomorrow, or any info about @WeArePlayground's upcoming Fable game.October 18, 2021 See more

It's hard to figure out what went on here. October 18th is, in fact, the North American release date for Fable: The Lost Chapters on the original Xbox back in 2005, but it's been playable on PC for years (and via Xbox Game Pass on consoles since April).

Was there a plan to bring the entire series to Xbox Game Pass for PC? Or was this simply a bizarre Twitter mistake played at the expense of fans who've been waiting on a new Fable for over a decade? Whatever the case, I'm afraid we'll have to wait a wee bit longer before we see what Playground is doing to bring the long-slumbering RPG back into relevance.