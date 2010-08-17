Microsoft Flight: a new dawn for Flight Sim?

At Gamescom today, Microsoft have announced Microsoft Flight, a new flight-sim that they intend to "bring a new perspective to the long-standing genre, welcoming everyone, including long-time fans, to experience the magic of flight." Flight is being developed by Microsoft Games Studios. Here's the Microsoft Flight trailer . As you'd expect, Microsoft are emphasising Games for Windows Live connectivity - including achievements, voice messages, and "cross-platform communication". The new Flight game follows Microsoft's closure of ACES studio, the long-term developer of the Flight Sim series, in January last year.