Meet the commanders of Company of Heroes: Online

Look, tanks! I mean, here is a Company of Heroes Online trailer with tanks in it. I mean, it details the three classes of commander and their areas of specialty: Infantry, tanks, and tanks. I mean, air force.

Although who would specialise in Infantry? They're like smaller, weaker, slower tanks. And air force is just cheating. No, there's something unnatural about not being in a tank if you can possibly help it. Be warned: if you attempt to disagree in the comments, someone in a tank will just roll right over your argument with 30 tons of common sense.