Meet the classes of Diablo 3!

Yesterday, we asked prominent developers around the industry which class they'll be playing in Diablo 3 and why . But maybe you're still undecided on which of Diablo 3's five classes you're going to roll when the game goes live Tuesday. Check out these personal ads to help you pick which one fits your style.

The Barbarian

Age: Not too old to kick your carcass halfway across the Dreadlands, whelp!

Combat Preference: Hitting things with large blunt and/or pointy objects at close range

Personal Details: I enjoy long, moonlit walks on the bones of my enemies; Hygiene optional

Favorite Artists: Amon Amarth, Slayer, Beethoven

Favorite TV/Movies: The 13th Warrior, Braveheart, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic

The Wizard

Age: Ugh, rude!

Combat Preference: Unleashing arcane and elemental powers to blow things up in large quantities, from a safe distance

Personal Details: I'm a brilliant, rebellious beauty who can light things on fire with her mind; don't ever dare forget our anniversary

Favorite Artists: Joan Jett, Evanescence, Chinese traditional

Favorite Foods: Mana Potion, Diet Mana Potion, Low-Carb Cherry Mana Potion

The Witch Doctor

Age: Not quite dead yet

Combat Preference: Raising the dead to fight by my side, voodoo curses, the occasional flesh-eating plague

Personal Details: Potential partner must love zombie dogs. And zombie toads. And disembodied zombie arms. Really, just undead constructs of all varieties.

Favorite Artists: Bob Marley, The Grateful Dead, The Zombies

Favorite Foods: You don't want to know. No, trust me. You really don't want to know.

The Monk

Age: Mid-50s (physical), Over 9000 (spiritual)

Combat Preference: Versed in several ancient, mysterious, mystical arts for beating the snot out of everything in sight—and supporting my allies

Personal Details: I carry a very long staff... if you know what I mean

Favorite Artists: The many sounds of the natural world are music to my ears

Favorite TV/Movies: Anything with Bruce Lee, Avatar: the Last Airbender, Bollywood

The Demon Hunter

Age: Wouldn't you like to know?

Combat Preference: Luring my enemies into traps, evading their attacks, and shooting them repeatedly in the face. Oh, and looking like a badass doing it.

Personal Details: The only thing you need to know about my past is that it made me who I am today. Now how about the one with the crossbow asks the questions, hm?

Favorite Artists: Darling Violetta, Paramore, Gothic chanting

Favorite TV/Movies: The Dark Knight, Van Helsing, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Made a choice yet? Let us know in the comments!