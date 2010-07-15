Maxis seeking director for "online simulation"

This is from a job description on EA's job listing site: "Maxis is seeking an experienced Development Director to lead the development of an unannounced next-generation Online simulation game." Ladies and gentlemen, either EA have gone insane and they're doing The Sims Online again, or they're doing a browser based Sims thing that may or may not end up on Facebook. EA have already had some success with Lord of Ultima in the free-to-play browser game area, certainly. The job listing is here .

[ Superannuation via Evil Avatar ]