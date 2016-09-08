Mass Effect: Andromeda’s female and male playable characters are sister and brother

If you caught the PlayStation Meeting in New York yesterday, you might’ve spotted fresh footage of Mass Effect: Andromeda. We now know Mass Effect: Andromeda’s male and female protagonists are siblings. And you’ve already met their dad.

Speaking to PlayStation Access, BioWare’s creative director Mac Walters narrated the same tech demo linked above, however spoke more about the characters within.

"We're seeing our male character, at E3 we got to see our female character," Walters says of the male Ryder seen bounding around the high tech cavern-like area in the demo. "What a lot of people don’t know—a little surprise here—is that these two are brother and sister. And they both exist in the game world at the same time. So if you're playing as the female Ryder, your brother is out there somewhere in the universe.

"Another fun little tidbit is the character we saw two E3s ago, in the N7 [armour], is actually their father. So we have got the full Ryder family revealed—we'll do names and things in the future as well."

Everything shown above is from the game, says Walters, however has been cut together for demonstration purposes. Expect the usual host of dialogue options come full release.

As Andy reported yesterday, EA said it would debut a new trailer and "officially open the doors to the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe" on November 7. Head this way for a breakdown of Mass Effect: Andromeda's 4K gameplay trailer.