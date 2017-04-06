Mass Effect: Andromeda patch 1.05 is now live (Updated)

Update: Mass Effect: Andromeda producer Michael Gamble says the 1.05 patch is now live. We'll have a more in-depth look at it up later today—in the meantime, feel free to share your own thoughts on the changes and improvements it (hopefully) makes in the comments.

Patch 1.05 is out now. We made a change to the eyes, and a number of other things. Tell me what you think.April 6, 2017

Original story:

As promised last week, a message from Bioware general manager Aaryn Flynn has laid out the studio's plan for "the journey ahead" in Mass Effect: Andromeda. Flynn said the development team "has been poring over your comments and feedback" since the game was released, and announced that a patch to address technical issues and make other improvements will be released on Thursday, April 6.

"We’ve introduced a number of balance changes to single player and multiplayer, and resolved some issues with saves not working properly," BioWare said in the full patch notes. "We’ve also improved lip-sync and facial acting during some conversations, and have implemented a much-requested change that allows players to skip the autopilot sequences in the galaxy map."

Here's what's on tap:

Improved tutorial placement

Single player balance changes: Ammo crates, armor, weapons, nomad, profiles, attacks, and progression

Multiplayer balance changes: Weapons, cover, and enemies (check back for detailed notes on balance changes)

Added option to skip autopilot sequences in the galaxy map

Improved logic, timing, and continuity for relationships and story arcs

Improved lip-sync and facial acting during conversations, including localized VO

Fixed various collision issues

Fixed bugs where music or VO wouldn’t play or wasn’t correct

Fixed issue where global squad mate banter sometimes wasn’t firing on UNCs

Fixed issue where player was unable to access the Remnant Console Interface after failing decryption multiple times

Fixed issue where fast travel is sometimes disabled after recruiting Drack until the player reloads a save

Fixed issue where Ryder can become stuck in the start of Biotic Charge Pose

Fixes issues related to some saves

Fixed issue where objective sometimes becomes un-interactable for players in multiplayer

Streaming and stability improvements

It's a lot of ground covered, but the biggest single fix in this update is probably the ability to skip the autopilot sequences when traveling between planets: It's cool the first few times but eventually everybody just wants to get on with it. Future patches coming over the next two months will "go even deeper" to tighten up other aspects of the game. More options will be added to the character creator, cinematics, animations, and character appearances will continue to be improved, conversations with Hainly Abrams will be "adjusted," and male romance options for Scott Ryder will be improved as well.

"These upcoming patches will also address performance and stability issues. And we’re looking at adding more cosmetic items to single player for free. For multiplayer, over the same timeframe, we’re going to continue to build on the APEX missions that have been running since launch. We’ll be adding new maps, characters, and weapons. On Thursday, we kick off the first of three new chapters centered around The Remnant Investigation," Flynn wrote.

"This is just a taste of what’s in store as we continue to support Mass Effect: Andromeda. And as always, you all play an important role in that. We want to hear from you about your experiences, both what you love about the game and what you’d like to see changed. We’re listening, and we’re committed to partnering with you as we continue to explore the Andromeda galaxy together."