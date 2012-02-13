Mass Effect 3 demo footage shows opening hour

The Mass Effect 3 demo is imminent, but if, like me, you have a genetic predisposition to absorb everything related to Mass Effect 3 immediately with no care for spoilers, then you might enjoy these many minutes of footage from the first couple of missions.

VG247 spotted the videos, uploaded by a YouTube user who apparently got early access to the demo. We get to see a few familiar faces like Anderson and Ashley, and see more of the half man, half neck hybrid James Vega machoing his way around the corridors. Is it possible for a man to have too many muscles? James Vega has the answer, and that answer is "yes." He has the look of a man permanently on the verge of explosive decompression. Don't salute too hard, Vega, you could pop at any moment.

The demo is due out tomorrow, and the full game is out on March 6 in the US and March 9 in Europe. Here's part two of the demo footage.