Mass Effect 3 demo date set for Valentine's day

How many reporters has your significant other punched in their lifetime? How many potentially dangerous insect races have they saved? How many intergalactic councils have they cut off, mid-speech? NONE, exactly. That's why you might want to spend Valentine's Day this year having a fling with Commander Shepard in the Mass Effect 3 demo instead. Expect to gain lots of Renegade points if you do, though.

The "expansive" trial will "allow players to experience the all-out galactic war against an ancient alien race known as the Reapers from multiple fronts," which suggests it'll probably include an extra chunk from several hours into the game, a la the Mass Effect 2 demo. The ME2 demo also gave us a bundle of free upgrade points to play with, which was a great way to try out some of the advanced abilities out of reach at the start of the game. The trial will also include a limited version of the new co-op survival mode.

The Mass Effect 3 demo won't bring you true love on February 14, but it will unlock extra armour pieces in Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning , which is almost as good. The full game will be released across the milky way on March 6.