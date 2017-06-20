Make your EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti more badass with this water cooler

If you own a specific type of graphics card—two very specific types—EK has a new full-body water block that might be of interest. The company just came out with its "long awaited" EK-FC1080 GTX Ti FTW3 water block, which as the name implies is compatible with EVGA's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 (both the Elite and Gaming variants).

Of course, EK makes liquid cooling solutions for other brands, this one just happens to be a highly specialized water block for one particular SKU. As with its other full-body coolers, the one directs the flow of liquid over multiple key components, including the GPU, memory chips, and voltage regulation module (VRM).

This is also another EK water block that utilizes a centrally placed split-flow inlet. It's a design that allows users to configure their water cooling loops in either direction without any loss in cooling performance—EK says it cools just as well in a reverse flow setup as it does in a normal configuration.

The base of the block is made from nickel-plated electrolytic copper while the top is constructed of an acrylic material. Users will also find a pair of pre-drilled slots on the acrylic top for 3mm LED diodes, should they want to add some visual bling.

You can preorder the EK-FC1080 GTX Ti FTW3 now for €130. It will ship next Tuesday, June 27.