Logistics and city builder Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic has helicopters now

I've written pretty regularly on this here website about how much I love Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic, a uniquely comprehensive city-builder, logistics, and industry management sim set in a Soviet republic of your own making.

Well buckle up because I'm going to write more and it's the weekend so nobody can stop me.

The latest update for W&R:SR adds helicopters to the game, versatile vehicles which make their appearance shortly after Workers & Resources' 1960 start date and allow you to haul passengers, workers, and even construction materials via skycrane. That's fitting for Workers & Resources, which unique among city builders allows you to produce every bit of your buildings, from steel to boards and concrete, yourself.

You can also attach helicopter pads to hospitals and fire stations, allowing them to respond to emergencies. Hospital helicopters will pick up distant emergency patients, while heavy lift vehicles assigned to fire stations will pick up buckets of water for aerial saturation against fires, letting you put out fires even on buildings otherwise disconnected from the republic's road networks.

There are a host of other major additions in this update, as well, such as a view mode for new underground infrastructure like pipelines. There are also new pedestrian over-and-underpasses alongside that—no more having people walk across highways like it's a safe and smart idea. The update also adds dynamic rain and sun effects for weather, and a way to use them with solar and wind power plants now constructible.

Workers & Resources released into Early Access in 2019 and has only improved since. You can find it on Steam, where it's $30.