Left 4 Dead developer hiring for unannounced AAA game in 'globally-known franchise'

Left 4 Dead and Evolve developer Turtle Rock Studios is working on an unannounced AAA game in a "globally-known franchise", job listings on its website have revealed.

First spotted by a ResetEra user, a job listing for a senior level designer contains hints that the game could be a multiplayer FPS: the developer is looking for candidates that have experience "working with modern FPS engines" and "working on competitive FPSs". Whoever it hires will create "competitive and balanced map layouts".

Another listing for an environment artist also contains references to FPSs and "AAA first-person action titles". Given the studio's past experience, a multiplayer shooter wouldn't be a surprise.

In 2016, the developer said it was working on a dark fantasy co-op FPS—a "new franchise set in an all new universe". It hasn't said much about that game since, so it's hard to say how, or if, this new FPS will be related.

Co-op zombie shooter Left 4 Dead is a PC gaming classic, while Evolve was a fun asymmetric shooter that never really found an audience, and publisher 2K Games pulled the plug on a lot of its features last month.

What would you like to see Turtle Rock create next?