League of Legends is about to get its "Varus Patch." And, as we've come to expect, Riot have supplied us with a handy video that explains their motivations. Riot are great like that.

Support tanks have received buffs to make them "feel like real tanks" during the late game, Master Yi and Ryze have been tweaked, and ability powers have had a revamp to allow for increased customisation.

The next patch will also bring an official spectator mode to LoL. Let us know how you get on in the comments.