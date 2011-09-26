League of Legends: Dominion now live

It's happened LoL fans! Dominion has been released. The chaps at Riot games have just announced that all the Legends (read: players) on the North American and European servers can enjoy the new mode. It's more concerned with capturing and holding than hacking and grinding. It's also completely awesome.

Never played League of Legends? It's free and loads of fun.