League of Legends now exceeds 5 million concurrent players at peak

I think it's high time Riot changed the name of its MOBA juggernaut to Legion of Legends. The game's colossal numbers keep getting bigger, and after throwing around multiple instances of the word "million" back in October , Riot announced last week that 5 million players regularly get their junglin' on during peak hours.

At this point, Legends doesn't really have any other game to outperform except itself. It pulled 32 million active players and a 3 million peak concurrency back in October, and at 5 million concurrent now, it's likely the rest of its stats have also seen growth. Check back in about a year or so for our inevitable followup report entitled "Everyone in the world plays League of Legends now."