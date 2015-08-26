LawBreakers is the new FPS from Boss Key and Cliff Bleszinski

Cliff Bleszinski's Boss Key Productions has revealed its free-to-play shooter thus far known as Project Bluestreak as LawBreakers, a game set in a futuristic world that's been irrevocably changed by the destruction of the moon.

The end of the moon, in a cataclysmic event known as "the Shattering," dramatically altered the Earth's gravity, ultimately allowing for its manipulation through technology. But that technology was usurped by powerful gangs, forcing law enforcement agencies to come together in a unified force to battle their incursion into the US.

The game will be broadly split into two sides, but Bleszinski said in the livestream that each side has "subfactions," which he wants players to identify with. There will be "tons of guns," he said. "We've got aim-down sites, rocket launchers, [and] a great mix of old and new [weapons]."

Some weapons can even be used as sources of propulsion, and, as you'd expect, gravity manipulation will be vital to success. "You don't want to be on the ground in this game," Bleszinski said. Matches will be five-on-five, and for now, at least, players will be able to select multiple instances of the same character.

Bleszinski said the first proper gameplay video will be released at 9 am Eastern on August 28—that's Friday—and that the game will be on display at PAX Prime, where we will certainly do our best to get a look at it. For now, the screens below are taken from the stream that's currently underway, and are unfortunately rather low-resolution. We'll get better images for you, and more facts, as soon as we can.

Update: Thanks to a tweet from Boss Key co-founder Arjan Brussee, we now have our first look at LawBreakers gameplay. It's not much, but it's more than we saw in the livestream.

#lawbreakers gameplay by @ps-tray @bosskey pic.twitter.com/ieN81GbXqxAugust 26, 2015

What do you think?

