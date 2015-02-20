Latest Diablo 3 patch adds new legendary armor sets, gear and more

Knowing our lust for loot is insatiable (and actually quite alarming, let's face it), Blizzard is adding a bunch of new Legendary-focused armor sets and powers in Diablo 3's forthcoming 2.2.0 patch. In a new post detailing all of the forthcoming additions and changes, three new Legendary sets are shown including Unhallowed Essence, Wrath of the Wastes, and Delsere's Magnum Opus. You can see them in the picture above.

Meanwhile, some sets will be tweaked including the Zunimassa's Haunt, Raiment of a Thousand Storms, Roland's Legacy, Tal Rasha's Elements, Inna's Mantra, Natalya's Vengeance, and Immortal King's Call. There will also be 15 new Legendary powers arriving in gem, armor and ring form, as well as new Rift layouts, bounties, goblins and more.

Of particular note is a new type of bounty coming to Adventure Mode. 'Exploration' will task the player with exploring a specific area while finding, rescuing or killing people. A whole 20 bounties are being added in total to Acts II, IV and V. All the finer details can be found on the Battle.net, ahead of the patch's launch on a PTR in the near future.