Larian talks Baldur's Gate 3 at the PC Gaming Show

18 years after we last ventured through Baldur's Gate, it's back with one of PC gaming's most exciting RPG studios at the helm. As revealed last week, Larian is combining the best of Divinity: Original Sin and Dungeons & Dragons 5e in Baldur's Gate 3. Today we learned a little more about it.

Developer Larian and Wizards of the Coast stopped by the PC Gaming Show to talk about how Baldur's Gate 3 came about and share some more details about the game. You can watch their conversation in the video above.

Some tidbits from Larian CEO Swen Vincke: You'll start outside the city of Baldur's Gate, but you'll be going to the city, as well. There will definitely be mind flayers. Larian started development by looking at the 5th Edition Handbook and deciding what would and wouldn't work in the videogame version.

"Let's say we get into a fight because you ask a nasty question, and I don't want to answer it," Vincke joked to explain how Larian adapts D&D 5e rules into game mechanics. "I take the chair over there, put it on fire, and smash it over your head. These are things that we have to put systems into the game for to do it, which aren't necessarily going to be described in the book."

It's been about 100 in-world years since the events of Baldur's Gate 2. Wizards of the Coast's D&D creative director also spoke on stage about a new tabletop entry for Baldur's Gate, coming out this fall ahead of Baldur's Gate 3.

While there's no word of a release date, Vincke had this to say to close things out: "This is the game that we want to play, so we want to make sure it's really really good. When that's the case, then we'll release it."