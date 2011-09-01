LA Noire developers Team Bondi go into administration

Team Bondi, makers of open world detective game LA Noire, have gone into administration, report Edge . Team Bondi have had a difficult time since LA Noire was released on consoles in May, with the PC version scheduled for later this year , staff reported harsh working conditions and Rockstar refused to publish future titles from the team. Team Bondi now faces a challenge to either find a buyer for the studio or sell assets in order to stave off insolvency.

Exactly what impact this will have on the PC version of LA Noire, currently under development at Rockstar Leeds , is uncertain, but Joystiq claim that Rockstar are retaining the rights to the series.