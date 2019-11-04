Kojima Productions is going to start making movies

Kojima Productions has just released its first game, Death Stranding, since it was resurrected in 2015, but it's already looking to expand into movies. In a BBC documentary about Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima was confident about the developer's ability to pivot to a different medium.

"In the future, Kojima Productions will start making films," Kojima said. "If you can do one thing well, then you can do everything well."

While that's demonstrably untrue, Kojima Productions is perhaps better poised to create movies. The studio's style is cinematic, while Death Stranding leans on lots of well known actors, while Kojima himself loves to make nearly feature-length cutscenes and has something of an obsession with cinema.

Kojima also talked about streaming. "I think within the next few years, gaming will move on to streaming," Kojima said. "Movies, dramas and games will all be streamed, and you’ll enjoy them on your iPad or iPhone or a screen anytime, anywhere." With the different mediums competing in the same space, he thinks it will inspire new formats that he wants to work with.

I've not played Death Stranding yet, but Metal Gear Solid's cutscenes stretched me to breaking point, but it's not just because they're long. Sometimes you just want to play instead of watch, even if the cutscene itself is interesting. I'd be a lot more up for Kojima Productions showing me a bunch of nonsense if I was in the mindset for just soaking in a movie.