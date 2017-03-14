Kingston starts shipping HyperX Cloud Revolver S headset

Our pick for the best gaming headset is Kingston's HyperX Cloud Revolver, though we may have to replace it with a newer model that was announced at CES. We're talking about the new HyperX Cloud Revolver S, and as promised by Kingston it's now available to purchase two months after its unveiling.

The HyperX Revolver S is the new flagship headset in Kingston's HyperX range. We haven't had a chance to test drive it yet, though for what it's worth, it has the endorsement of NBA all-star Gordon Hayward. He says it's "incredibly comfortable" and touts the surround sound. Celebrity endorsements don't hold much water with us, but hey, props to Hayward for finding a headset to back that isn't part of the Beats brand.

Endorsements aside, the headset features 50mm directional drivers with neodymium magnets. They're positioned parallel to the ears and feature "unique design driver technology that allows gamers to visualize sounds placed around them at different angles and distances."

The marketing fluff continues with Kingston promising studio-grade surround sound here, which users can enhance with three additional pre-set equalizer settings: bass boost, flat, and vocals. There's also a USB audio control box with an integrated DSP sound card.

The HyperX Cloud Revolver S has a new, wider solid-steel frame that Kingston says more evenly distributes pressure. This is padded, of course, while the earcups use memory foam.

Here's a look at the pertinent specs for the headset:

Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, closed back

Frequency response: 12Hz–28,000Hz

Impedance: 30Ω

Sound pressure level: 100.5dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D.: < 2 percent

Input power: Rated 30mW, Maximum 500mW

Weight: 360g

Weight with mic: 376g

Cable length:

Headset: 1m

Audio control box: 2.2m

PC extension cable: 2m

Connection Type:

Headset: 3.5mm plug (4 pole)

Audio control box: USB

PC extension cable: 3.5mm stereo and mic plugs



The headset also features a bi-direction microphone with noise-cancelling technology. It has a frequency response of 50Hz-18,000Hz and a sensitivity rating of -44dBV (0dB=1V/Pa, 1kHz). When not in use, gamers can detach the mic and toss it aside.

You can purchase the HyperX Cloud Revolver S now from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, or direct from Kingston for $150.