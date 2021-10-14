Kingston announces its first blisteringly fast 7000MB/s NVMe SSD

Kingston Technologies has announced that it has a new super-speedy PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD on the way, namely the KC3000. The headline-grabbing news here is that the drive boasts impressive read and write speeds of 7,000MB/s and is available in capacities up to 4TB. The drive also ships with a low-profile graphene aluminium heat spreader, to help keep it cool in operation.

Peel that heat spreader off, and you'll find a Phison E18 controller along with 3D TLC NAND. We've seen such a pairing before in the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus, which managed some impressive performance figures all at a great price point.

We don't have the word of Kingston's pricing for its latest SSD yet, but it'll be entering a bust marketplace, and will need to do something stand out from the crowd. There are plenty of quality PCIe 4.0 SSDs out there right now.

A total of four models will be available on release, with the single-sided 512GB and 1024GB drives measuring 2.21mm thick, while the 2048GB and 4096GB models are 3.5mm thick. This difference also shows how many of the Phison E18 controller's channels are populated, well that and the throughput.

The two bigger capacity drives have the highest write throughput, managing the aforementioned 7,000MB/s, while the 1024GB model sits at 6,000MB/s and the 512GB model coming in a lowly 3,900MB/s. They all promise read performance of 7,000MB/s though. The random 4K read/writes also favour the larger drives, at 1,000,000 IOPs for reads and writes.

The Kingston KC3000 will be available on October 25.