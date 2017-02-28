Strategy sim Kingdoms will get local co-op play with Two Crowns DLC

Raw Fury, publisher of the 2015 minimalist strategy simulation Kingdoms, , announced that soon you'll be able to manage your pixelated empire alongside a friend. The Two Crowns DLC will introduce co-op play, letting you recruit villagers, build defenses, tend to your domain, and battle monsters with a pal. Above, you can watch the Switch trailer, but have no fear: the Two Crowns DLC will also arrive on PC.

At the moment, we're told, the only plans for co-op are local splitscreen, so we'll just have to cross our fingers that online co-op will arrive in the future. Two Crowns will arrive "later this year."