Kingdom Come: Deliverance trailer heralds upcoming pre-alpha

Kingdom Come: Deliverance claims it's a realistic RPG, but this trailer makes things look far too pretty. My knowledge of the past pegs it as a squalid, terrible place filled with toil and misery. And that's just the '90s. Here you get a chance to experience some serene environments—free of the combat and quests that will populate the game itself.

For the relevant backers—either of this year's Kickstarter, or the game's current backer page—the pre-alpha will be released on 22 October. Backers need to have pledged at least $40 to receive alpha access.

