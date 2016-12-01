Kingdom Come: Deliverance developer already has sequel planned

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is Warhorse Studios' incoming medieval RPG which favours realism over fantasy. From what we've seen so far it looks impressive—a fact which helped it accrue over £1.1 million on Kickstarter in early 2014, having asked for just £300,000. It's due at some point in 2017, however it appears the developer already has plans beyond the incoming game's release.

As part of its Kickstarter campaign video, Warhorse co-founder Daniel Vávra suggested Kingdom Come: Deliverance would be split into three acts—incorporating a staggered release schedule, each adding new features (the first, for example, was said to offer a 9km squared map with 30 hours of gameplay). The scope of the game has since changed, most likely down to its crowdfunding success, and will now come as one complete package.

In conversation with GameWatcher, Warhorse's PR person Tobias Stolz-Zwilling talks to this point while also pointing to a future sequel. "It was necessary to split the game to put smaller 'parts' on the Kickstarter," he says. "This however, isn’t up to date anymore. We already reshuffled this idea and will release a regular RPG title: Kingdom Come: Deliverance, with a closed story. The next game will be 'Kingdom Come 2' (not official name) and will offer a new story, map and more."

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is without a concrete launch date for now, although is expected "as soon as possible" into 2017 Stolz-Zwilling told WCCFTech earlier this year. "We have no target yet. We have some things to discuss right now, but we want to release the release date as soon as possible," he said. "We want to say it in the next weeks, months, we’ll see. Now we’re already playing through the entire game. Maybe next year we’ll talk about Kingdom Come 2."

