Keep your guests comfy in this bed and breakfast sim, and also you are a bear

I know we're not even halfway through this big summer gaming glut, but can we just stop right here? I've found the game I want to play and I don't need to see any more games. Let's just shut things down so I can go play Bear and Breakfast (opens in new tab) when it releases next month.

In Bear and Breakfast you are a bear. Your name is Hank. And you do what all pleasant, friendly bears dream of: You run and manage a bed and breakfast. Romanian developer Gummy Cat Studio spells it out in their segment at Day of the Devs, explaining how as Hank you'll renovate old buildings and fix them up so they're suitable for guests. Each guest will have certain requirements, such as comfort levels, and you'll need to match those expectations as you craft furniture and place amenities like showers and beds in your rooms.

But it's not just about the beds, it's also about the breakfasts. There's a card-based cooking minigame, and you can see Hank attempting to make a yummy pancake breakfast by playing ingredient and instructions cards. There's also a story running alongside "the usual management stuff." There are characters to meet, like a park ranger and other woodland critters, and a world outside the B&B for Hank to explore.

Bear and Breakfast is a chill management sim that won't rush you, but that doesn't mean there can't be a little drama.

"There's definitely no creepy subplot hidden somwhere in the forest," game director Rares Cinteza says as we see Hank walk into a dark and mysterious cave.

It looks spooky, but I'm sure whatever horror Hank finds in that cave will warm up to him once it's had a few pancakes and a good night's sleep.

Bear and Breakfast will launch on Steam (opens in new tab) on July 28, which is not nearly soon enough as far as I'm concerned.