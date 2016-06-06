Popular

Jay Wilson, former Diablo 3 game director, is leaving Blizzard

Wilson says it's time to return to his original passion.

Jay Wilson, the former game director of Diablo 3, announced on Twitter today that he is leaving Blizzard, and the videogame industry, at the end of this week.

“Sad to say after 10 of the best years of my life this will be my last week at Blizzard, and in the games industry,” Wilson wrote. “I'm leaving to pursue my original passion, writing. It's what I was doing when I fell into this job, and I've always wanted to return to it.” 

Wilson's time at Blizzard wasn't without controversy. He took heat for Diablo 3's real-money auction house, despite sounding in the pre-release days as though he viewed it primarily as a player-positive service rather than a profit-making venture. But he acknowledged at GDC 2013, a year after Diablo 3 came out, that the auction house “really hurt the game,” a comment he made just a few months after leaving the Diablo 3 team to work on Project Titan, the canceled MMO that eventually morphed into Overwatch. He also has an “Additional Design” credit on the World of Warcraft expansion Warlords of Draenor. Prior to joining Blizzard, Wilson worked as a designer at Relic on games including Company of Heroes and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War.   

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
