Jagex announces Chronicle: Runescape Legends, a collectible card game due next year

Runescape developer Jagex will jump into the collectible card game scene next year with a new game called Chronicle: Runescape Legends. Set in the Runescape world of Gielinor, the game is played out on the pages of a "living book," which the studio says will allow players to "craft their own miniature RPGs" against computer-controlled enemies before striking out into PvP combat against other players.

The single screenshot released thus far has echoes of Blizzard's hit Hearthstone, a market that Jagex would no doubt like to tap into, but the promised focus on quest building and the appearance of virtual miniatures on the game board suggests it will have at least a few unique elements of its own.

"We’ve been quietly developing Chronicle: Runescape Legends since the start of the year to ensure that it’s not only a fun and compelling player experience, but one still very much interwoven into the rich lore of Runescape," Lead Designer James Sweatman said following the game's public reveal at RuneFest on October 11.

Chronicle: Runescape Legends is being developed for the PC, Mac, tablets, and mobiles, and is expected to be out sometime in 2015. Sweatman said more information about the game will be revealed "over the coming months."