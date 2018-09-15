It took the first team to beat Destiny 2's new raid 18 straight hours

The new raid in Destiny 2's Forsaken expansion, Last Wish, launched yesterday at 10 am Pacific. This morning, a fireteam of six finally cleared the raid and slew Riven of a Thousand Voices after nearly 19 hours of skull-crushingly intense grinding. You can watch the moment the Last Wish was finally bested above. Bungie confirmed the accomplishment on Twitter:

Congratulations to the Last Wish World First Raid winners!💠 Modern💠 Sweatcicle💠 Ehroar💠 Indica💠 FleshCrunch💠 Gladd pic.twitter.com/k3pwMk8rKnSeptember 15, 2018

Per Bungie's tweet and a previous This Week At Bungie blog post, all world first raiders will receive a customized, WWE-style trophy belt. Additionally, they and any other players who clear Last Wish within 24 hours of its release—there are just under four hours remaining at the time of writing—will receive an exclusive in-game emblem and will be eligible to order a custom raid jacket.

The world first winners also received the exotic fusion rifle One Thousand Voices, which "unleashes a giant continuous beam of death" according to its database entry. Ordinarily, this weapon would be a rare drop from the raid, but it was guaranteed to everyone who cleared Last Wish first.

For comparison, the world first race for the first raid in the original Destiny, the beloved Vault of Glass, took roughly 14 hours. The first raid in Destiny 2, the Leviathan, took players just under six hours to crack. Last Wish smashed those records, in large part due to its final two encounters, which stumped every competing raid team for hours on end. Not only that, players were stunned to find yet another tough encounter waiting after slaying Riven: they had to crawl inside its corpse, literally rip out its heart, and escape with it. Which is a pretty fitting sendoff for a beast that caused so many heartbreaking team wipes.

Now that Last Wish has been cleared, new content has been unlocked in the Dreaming City, Forsaken's endgame destination: a new strike called The Corrupted is now available, and a new quest called The Courier can be picked up from Petra Venj, complete with a powerful gear drop. According to an in-game prompt which appeared when the raid was cleared, the final boss, Riven of a Thousand Voices, has more nefarious plans in store as well, so we'll likely see more content unlock in the coming weeks.