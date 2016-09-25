Isometric puzzler Pavilion out now

I learn from What's On Steam (and not from Steam itself, of course) that the first chapter of isometric adventure-puzzler Pavilion released a few days ago, despite some berk stating that it would be out way back in 2015. Here it is on Steam— and here it is on Humble—looking all beguiling and beautiful, with its intriguing "fourth-person puzzling" and its painstakingly drawn backgrounds. No idea if it's any good or not, of course, but there's a new trailer full of disembodied statue hands, greenery, guitar, and a guy in a suit:

This is only the first chapter of Pavilion; the second will follow as DLC in 2017.

(I look forward to linking back to this article when that DLC is delayed.)