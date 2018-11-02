Into the Breach now has full controller support

The sublime strategy game Into the Breach got a little better today with a small but important update that adds full controller support to the game.

The update means that Into the Breach will work properly, and natively, with any Steam-supported controller. Hookup is easy: Just plug your controller in while the game is running, then mash a button and it will switch to controller mode.

There is one minor catch: If you've been using a controller already via a custom Steam Controller config, you'll have to manually set the controller configuration back to "gamepad," or else it might not be properly recognized. Details, such as they are (that's really the whole thing—if you want to use a controller, just plug it in), are on Steam.