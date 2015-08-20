Intel Level Up contest winners feature Kafka, reincarnation

Intel's Level Up contest ran between March and May of this year, and the winners are now live in their "Hall of Glory". Unfortunately, while Intel says you can download demos of the games from Steam currently only one (for Bulb Boy) is available. Since several of the winners will come to Steam eventually, however, it's worth checking them out in case any take your fancy.

The Grand Prize, which wins its developer $5,000, went to a game called The Franz Kafka Videogame, a point-and-click adventure game based on Kafka's writing. It promises absurdity and surrealism, and is from the developer who made a point-and-click version of Hamlet (full title: Hamlet or the Last Game without MMORPG Features, Shaders and Product Placement).

