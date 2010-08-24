Indie hero Plain Sight is now available for $2

Insane in the robo-brain multiplayer deathmatch ninja sim, Plain Sight, has just gone super cheap on Steam. For the next three days the game will cost $2. Or about £1.50 if you're from Brit-land. Most importantly of all, the game has been updated with new hats.

Top hats, to be precise. Which are widely regarded by me as being one of the greatest hats ever made, second only to the fedora. Now you have the opportunity to put them on little robot ninjas! For $2! Oh, also apparently there's some sort of game as well.

Plain Sight is a ridiculously colourful, fast and graceful game about chopping up enough robot ninjas so that you can explode suicidally for massive damage, both to yourself and everyone in the vicinity. You ski along rails and hop between floating platforms, slicing and dicing each other up with glowing lazer blades. It is also set in space.

You can grab it from Steam here .