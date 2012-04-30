Indie Gala Bundle IV goes lIVe

Although we think pay-what-you-want indie bundles are great for charities and skint gamers, we can't help but wonder if the supply of games is rapidly diminishing. The Indie Gala Bundle IV includes some OK-ish games such as Steel Storm: Burning Retribution (65% according to us), A.R.E.S.: Extinction Agenda (79%) and Altitude (79%) alongside ageing but-apparently-OKish games like Alien Shooter and 2002's Disciples II.

Disciples II is only available if you pay more than the average, which is currently sitting at £3.29. Pay this much and you'll also get decent indie 'shmups Altitude and Really Big Sky thrown in, as well as Alien Shooter 2, Wake (not as in Alan), Lunnye Devitsy and one more mystery title. A little bit of your money will go to the Child's Play and Save the Children charities, too, although you can choose how much goes to each. Which is great if you hate the thought of helping poor children. It's a whopping nine games for a minimum of 36p each, but it still begs the question: where are they going to get the next nine games from?