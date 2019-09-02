Iconic scenes from The Shining, The Terminator and more redubbed with Half-Life sounds

A YouTube legend named TheMostUpset has been diligently redubbing famous scenes from movies like Back to the Future, The Terminator, and The Shining—as well as the recent TV series Chernobyl—with sounds and voices from Half-Life.

Hearing Doc Brown talk like a Black Mesa scientist is obviously a perfect match, and redubbing Arnie with the VOX announcement system works pretty well, but some of the other choices for replacements are a bit more left-field and inspired. I'll let you see for yourself in the videos embedded here.

Hearing Arnie shoot up a police station accompanied by a bunch of 1998 videogame gunshot noises is weirdly nostalgic, and yet it's still a potent and effective bit of film-making. Movies, man.

Check out some more over at TheMostUpset's YouTube channel.