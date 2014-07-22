Popular

Humble Square Enix Bundle features Daikatana, Deus Ex and 14 more





The Humble Square Enix Bundle may not be the most universally-solid collection of games ever assembled—an unavoidable consequence of inviting Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days to the party—but it's still a pretty great package. There's Thief (one of the good ones), all the Deus Ex games, Anachronox, and even Daikatana.

It's Square Enix's turn to dial up a Humble Bundle , and it's doing a pretty bang-up job of it. 16 games are up for grabs this time around, in the usual three-tier hierarchy: Pay what you want (with a minimum of $1) for Thief Gold, Daikatana, Mini Ninjas, Anachronox, Hitman: Codename 47 and Hitman 2: Silent Assassin; beat the average to add on Deus Ex: Invisible War, Deus Ex: The Fall, Hitman: Absolution, early access to the Nosgoth Veteran Pack and Battlestations: Midway; and blow $15 or more and top it off with Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut, Just Cause 2, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Kane & Lynch 2.

Odds are that you've played most of the best of the best of the games in this bundle, but if you've missed a few of them, this is a great way to catch up. I'll go even further than that and say that Deus Ex: Invisible War was actually pretty decent, and Daikatana was nowhere near as awful as it's made out to be—it's just the victim of a remarkably ill-considered marketing campaign.

More games will be added to the "beat the average" tier in one week, and while it's all very hush-hush, I'd be willing to bet that Thief 2 and 3 will be among them. The Humble Square Enix Bundle supports the GamesAid and Make-A-Wish charities and runs for two weeks, which means it all comes to an end on August 5.

Andy Chalk


