Humankind is a historical 4X strategy game from the creators of Endless Legend

Amplitude, the studio that created Endless Space and Endless Legend games, isn't holding anything back with the announcement of its upcoming game Humankind. It's a turn-based 4X that follows the roots of human civilization and culture, and Amplitude says it's the game the studio was founded to create.

"All the games we've created up until now have been leading up to this moment," says chief creative officer Romain de Waubert. "We are so excited to finally be able to share with the community what has been at the heart of Amplitude since day one."

Along with publisher Sega, Amplitude is providing a first look at Humankind at Gamescom this week. The studio says the game will feature a million possible civilizations that can begin as, say, Ancient Egypt and eventually develop into Rome or the Khmer. As you research new tech, build wonders, and face the consequences of real historical events, you'll be working to build fame—the resource that ultimately determines the winner of the game.

Amplitude also says Humankind will feature tactical battles, and based on the new trailer, it looks downright gorgeous.

Humankind is set to launch sometime in 2020. In the meantime, you can find more information on the Steam page and at the official site, and even more information in the upcoming issue of PC Gamer UK magazine, which is out this Thursday August 22. Subscribers can enjoy some alternative art with no coverlines, which looks like this: