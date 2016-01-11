Popular

HTC Vive pre-orders begin February 29

By

Vive crop

The HTC Vive will be available to pre-order from February 29 before going on sale in April, CEO Cher Wang has told The Telegraph. The price of the Vive is still a mystery, though I'll wager the recent addition of a front-facing camera (deemed important enough to delay the Vive by four months) and HTC's premium ambitions are unlikely to make it a budget offering relative to the Oculus Rift.

February 29 will be a big day, not because I have any particular loyalty to HTC or their collaborators, Valve, but because it will be the first time we'll see the two major headset developers in direct, commercial competition.

See comments