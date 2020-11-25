How and when you can fly in Shadowlands

Want to know when and how to get flying in WoW Shadowlands? World of Warcraft has undergone some of the biggest changes seen since the Cataclysm ten years ago. Along with an overhaul of character creation, customisation and barbershop options, character levels have been squished from level 120 to 50, while the whole levelling experience has been shaken up.

What does this mean for flying in the new expansion? To answer that, here's a brief WoW Shadowlands flying guide detailing what you can expect from all the recent changes in Azeroth.

WoW Shadowlands flying: How to unlock it

To unlock flying, you'll need to reach the new level cap of 60 once Shadowlands launches on November 23. As with previous expansions, players won't be able to fly in any of the new zones initially, needing to meet certain conditions beforehand.

We don't yet know the specific requirements for unlocking the Pathfinder achievement in Shadowlands, but it seems it won't be tied to faction reputations as it was in previous expansions. In HazelNuttyGames' interview with World of Warcraft's Executive Producer, John Hight, we learned that we'll instead need to work on Covenant 'Renown', which increases naturally as we carry out quests and objectives for our chosen Covenant. There are likely to be further requirements, but Blizzard hasn't provided additional details at the time of writing.

But since the new level cap in Shadowlands will be 60, what does that mean for players levelling in Shadowlands? Alongside restructuring the levels at which you learn new riding skills, the Artisan Riding Skill—previously learned at level 70—has been removed completely. Below, you can see the level requirements for each riding skill in Shadowlands.

Apprentice Riding (60% ground speed) - level 10

Journeyman Riding (100% ground speed) - level 20

Expert Riding (150% flight speed) - level 30

Master Riding (310% flight speed) - level 40

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Pathfinders from previous World of Warcraft expansions

Both the Draenor and Broken Isles Pathfinder requirements (from the Warlords of Draenor and Legion expansions respectively) have been removed with the Shadowlands pre-patch. Once you learn Expert riding, you'll automatically be able to fly in these zones without having to earn the Pathfinder achievements first. If you want to fly in Battle for Azeroth zones, however, you'll still need to complete the Pathfinder achievements.

For completionists, all Pathfinder achievements are still obtainable and still reward the mounts. They're just not required to fly in those zones.