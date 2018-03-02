How a bear called Cheeseburger illustrates a problem with Far Cry 5

VIDEO: The Cheeseburger Problem, also available on YouTube

Montana is one of the largest states in the USA, but the population has barely inched over 1 million residents. That means there are approximately seven people per square mile. However, based on my latest demo with Far Cry 5, which is set in a fictional county in Western Montana, you'd think the game took place on the outskirts of a massive city.

At times it can feel like there's actually too much going on in Far Cry 5, and nothing demonstrates it better my bear buddy, Cheeseburger. He's a clumsy but lovable oaf who also attacks everything in sight. As a result He's constantly ballsing up my best laid plans, and he really doesn't do well around cars (you'll see). Cheeseburger is impossible to stay mad at, but the fact he's such a magnet for trouble can make it hard to ever kick back and enjoy one of the prettiest open worlds I've seen.

Sometimes, Cheeseburger and I just need a damn second to catch some trout and smell the roses undisturbed by rabid cultists.