All the Hitman 3 keypad and safe codes we've found so far

Looking for each Hitman 3 safe code? You'll come across many of these as you play through IO Interactive's latest assassination adventure, and they'll often hide objectives or an alternative means to complete a mission. In other words, it's worth figuring them out.

Or, if you'd prefer to save yourself a bit of time so you can get on with the task at hand, you're in luck: Read on below to discover every Hitman 3 kepyad code combination and safe combination I've found so far.

Hitman 3 Dubai safe and keypad codes

Floor 00: Staff area and Atrium door code

Both doors on Floor 00 share the same code and you can find it close by, on a whiteboard in the Meeting Room. The code is 4706.

Floors 02 and 03: Security Room safe

The safe codes for the Security Rooms on both these floors are the same. Each will contain an Evacuation Keycard that can be used on the Penthouses on Floors 04 and 05. The code for both safes is 6927.

Floor 05: Penthouse guest bedroom safe

This room is on the second floor of the penthouse. The safe code is 7465.

Hitman 3 Dartmoor safe code

Alexa Carlisle's office safe

This safe is located in Alexa's office on the second floor. To get to it, find and press the button located on her chair. The clue is above the safe but to save you time, the safe code is 1975.

Hitman 3 Chongqing safe and keypad codes

Container door to ICA Facility entrance

You'll find this code by listening in to a conversation between some people outside. The code is 0118.

Floor 02: ICA apartment door

This code is the same as the one above. If you want to find it for yourself, you can climb into the apartment from the roof and hear it on the answering machine. The code is 0118.

Floor 01: Laundromat door

Clearly, someone in the security department has been lacking in imagination; The code to this door is the same as the previous two. The code is 0118.

Floor 04: Benchmark Lab door

This door is located on the same floor as 'Hush'. To find the code, check the whiteboard on the top floor. The code is 2552.

Floor 05: Therapy Room door

This door is found inside Hush's Private Lab and has the same code as the door above. The code is 2552.

Floor 00: Arcade door

The Arcade door is located on Floor 00 and uses the same code as the last two entries. The code is 2552.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Hitman 3 Mendoza safe and keypad codes

Laser System door

This is the door code you'll need to shut down the Laster System and access the Wine Fridge. You can find the code on the wine label. The code is 1945.

Villa Basement safe

To find the code for this safe, you'll need to do a bit of detective work. First, eavesdrop on the guards outside and they'll mention that the safe code is the year the couple got married. Back in the Villa, check the calendar to find the current year (2021), and that the couple is celebrating 15 years of marriage. The code for this safe is 2006.

Hitman 3 Carpathian Mountains keypad code

Start of mission door

This door is right at the start of the mission in Carpathian Mountains. The task of finding this code is simple, as it is located on the poster next to it. The code is 1979.